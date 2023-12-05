Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 target price on Advantage Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$13.75 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.53.

AAV stock opened at C$9.12 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$11.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.0305499 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

