Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.99. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

