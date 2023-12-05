Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.03

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 291588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,864.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,864.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,069. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

