Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $129.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average of $129.33. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

