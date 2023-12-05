Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALT

Altimmune Trading Up 29.7 %

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $248.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.02. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.