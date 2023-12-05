Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.88.

AMZN opened at $144.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

