American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
AMS stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.68. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%.
Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.