American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.68. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

