American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.8% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 601,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,715,000 after buying an additional 183,738 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $1,018,000. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in American Tower by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 23,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $208.60. The stock had a trading volume of 266,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,550. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

