American Trust Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

American Trust lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $134.94. 346,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,306. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.80. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $251.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

