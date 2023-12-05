American Trust Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

American Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,805,724. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a market cap of $500.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

