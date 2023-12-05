American Trust Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American Trust trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.69. 825,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,313. The company has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.68 and its 200 day moving average is $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

