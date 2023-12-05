American Trust Sells 212 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

American Trust reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Linde by 191.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.32. 252,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $416.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

