American Trust Sells 239 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

American Trust lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,613. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $338.81. The stock has a market cap of $211.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.83.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

