American Trust Sells 80 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus cut their price target on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.05.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.63. 122,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,009. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.