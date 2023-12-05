AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Increased by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 48.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 24.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $157.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $164.75.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

