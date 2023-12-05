AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 6.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 965,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,257,000 after buying an additional 60,086 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 334.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,619,000 after buying an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in AMETEK by 62.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $157.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

