AMP Limited (AMPPB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.94 on December 17th

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.936 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from AMP’s previous interim dividend of $1.90.
AMP Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.44.
About AMP
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMP
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The truth about DocuSign’s relevancy in today’s world: Surprise
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- What analysts wanted out of Chewy stock is finally here
Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.