Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
