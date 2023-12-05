Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.