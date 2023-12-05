Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,791 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $38,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APH opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $92.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

