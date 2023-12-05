Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target at C$64.35

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.BGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.88.

TECK.B has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

TECK.B stock opened at C$50.71 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

