Analysts Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) PT at $85.43

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.43.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

