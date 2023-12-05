Analyzing Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) & Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) and Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Organon & Co. and Fortress Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organon & Co. 0 2 3 0 2.60 Fortress Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00

Organon & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 97.24%. Fortress Biotech has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,007.28%. Given Fortress Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortress Biotech is more favorable than Organon & Co..

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organon & Co. $6.15 billion 0.49 $917.00 million $2.29 5.17 Fortress Biotech $75.74 million 0.31 -$86.57 million ($12.18) -0.21

This table compares Organon & Co. and Fortress Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Fortress Biotech. Fortress Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organon & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Organon & Co. has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortress Biotech has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Organon & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Fortress Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Organon & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Fortress Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Organon & Co. and Fortress Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organon & Co. 9.51% -147.13% 9.33% Fortress Biotech -96.71% -770.86% -35.23%

Summary

Organon & Co. beats Fortress Biotech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage. The company's biosimilars portfolio consists of immunology products, such as Brenzys, Renflexis, and Hadlima; and two oncology products, including Ontruzant and Aybintio. It offers cholesterol-modifying medicines under the Zetia, Ezetrol, Vytorin, Inegy, Rosuzet, and Zocor brands; Cozaar and Hyzaar for the treatment of hypertension; respiratory products for treatments of control and prevent symptoms caused by asthma under the Singulair, Dulera, Zenhale, and Asmanex brand names; and Singulair, Nasonex, Clarinex, and Aerius for treating seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company provides dermatology products under the Diprosone and Elocon brand; bone health portfolio, including Fosamax brand name; non-opioid pain management products under the Arcoxia, Diprospan, and Celestone brand names; Proscar for the treatment of symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Propecia for the treatment of male pattern hair loss. The company sells its products to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, government agencies, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne. It also develops late stage product candidates, such as intravenous Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; CUTX-101, an injection for the treatment of Menkes disease; MB-107 and MB-207 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency; Cosibelimab for metastatic cancers; CK-101 for the treatment of patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; Triplex vaccine for cytomegalovirus; and CEVA101 for the treatment of severe traumatic brain injury in adults and children. The company's early stage product candidates include MB-102 for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; MB-101 for glioblastoma; MB-104 for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis; MB-106 for B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma; MB-103 for GBM & metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-108; MB-105 for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and BAER-101. Its preclinical product candidates comprise AAV-ATP7A gene therapy; AVTS-001 gene therapy; CK-103 BET inhibitor; CEVA-D and CEVA-102; CK-302, an anti-GITR; CK-303, an anti-CAIX; and ONCOlogues, and oligonucleotide platform. It has collaboration arrangements with universities, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

