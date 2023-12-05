Analyzing Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Phunware alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -257.36% -149.96% -63.26% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phunware and Mercurity Fintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $21.79 million 0.92 -$50.89 million ($0.37) -0.40 Mercurity Fintech $863,438.00 63.61 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phunware.

Phunware has a beta of 9.65, meaning that its share price is 865% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Phunware and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phunware currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 577.97%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Phunware on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It is also involved in the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization; and pre-packaged and custom high-end personal computer systems for gaming, streaming, and cryptocurrency mining enthusiasts. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.