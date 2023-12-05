Ankr Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $285.71 million and $101.94 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,894.04 or 0.99999289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02994967 USD and is up 9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $83,190,199.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

