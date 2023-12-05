AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 31.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,332,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $128.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.37 and a twelve month high of $133.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.61.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

