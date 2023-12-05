Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARCO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NYSE ARCO opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

