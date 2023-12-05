Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Lifted by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.77.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,022. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

