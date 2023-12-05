Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

