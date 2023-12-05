Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 4,746 ($59.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,589.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,386 ($55.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,012 ($75.94). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,876 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,178.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.77) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.58) to GBX 5,800 ($73.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.47) to GBX 5,300 ($66.94) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.58) to GBX 6,000 ($75.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,675 ($59.05).

Insider Transactions at Ashtead Group

In other news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($65.35), for a total transaction of £7,761,000 ($9,802,955.67). Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

