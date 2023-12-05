ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $795.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $690.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $627.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.78. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
