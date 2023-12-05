ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $795.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get ASML alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

Institutional Trading of ASML

ASML Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $690.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $627.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.78. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About ASML

(Get Free Report

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.