Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Up 6.6% in November

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AY opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 413.95%.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Get Our Latest Report on AY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.