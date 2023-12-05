Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.18.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $194.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlassian has a one year low of $116.40 and a one year high of $215.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.37. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,324.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,324.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $1,748,163.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at $24,474,286.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,312 shares of company stock valued at $65,667,082 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

