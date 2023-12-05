AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 2.7%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 11,116,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 38,163,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.