AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $37.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2,701.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,578.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,517.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,797.50.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

