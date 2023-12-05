AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Update

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 11,690,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $22,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,639,898 shares in the company, valued at $105,224,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $22,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,639,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,224,677.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,608,706 shares of company stock worth $23,665,996 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,884,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 552,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.89. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. On average, research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

