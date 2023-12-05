Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 533.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,745 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Axonics worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after buying an additional 456,659 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after buying an additional 404,550 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 400,801 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. 106,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,536. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

