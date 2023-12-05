B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOSC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

