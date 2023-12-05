Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Short Interest Update

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $383,919.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,420,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bakkt by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,185,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 25.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 17.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,965,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 295,860 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKKT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 1,720,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,976. Bakkt has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

