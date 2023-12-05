Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,550,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 70,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

