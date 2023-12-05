Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

BANR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.75.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $48.29 on Friday. Banner has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Banner had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Banner by 1.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Banner by 9.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

