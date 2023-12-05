Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) vs. Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Financial Survey

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Delivery Hero and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delivery Hero 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baozun 0 1 4 0 2.80

Baozun has a consensus target price of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 141.76%. Given Baozun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baozun is more favorable than Delivery Hero.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

29.9% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Delivery Hero and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delivery Hero N/A N/A N/A Baozun -6.05% -12.31% -5.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delivery Hero and Baozun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delivery Hero N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baozun $1.22 billion 0.13 -$94.72 million ($1.25) -2.18

Delivery Hero has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baozun.

Summary

Baozun beats Delivery Hero on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

