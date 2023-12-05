Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

BRN stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 21,151 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $57,107.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,395,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,246.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $71,918.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,446,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,417.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 21,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $57,107.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,395,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,246.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 142,146 shares of company stock valued at $371,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $78,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

