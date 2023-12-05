BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 6.7% in November

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 11,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in BCE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 363,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. BCE has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

