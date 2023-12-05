Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 130 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,824,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.60 and its 200 day moving average is $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $455.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

