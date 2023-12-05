Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.8% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,475,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

