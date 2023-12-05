Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $222,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.63. 4,367,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,140,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.