Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE STZ traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $238.23. The company had a trading volume of 126,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.86 and its 200 day moving average is $249.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

View Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.