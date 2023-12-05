Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $6.98 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

