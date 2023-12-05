Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

ABT traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $181.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

