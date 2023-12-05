Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,208,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IEF traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,251,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,266. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.01.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.2489 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

